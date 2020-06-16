Rent Calculator
2842 jr drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 12:51 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2842 jr drive
2842 Grove Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2842 Grove Drive, Sanford, FL 32773
Amenities
on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 bedroom ,2 bath Mobile home located in Cottondale ,Fl. at Quiet Oaks Mobile Home Park Property includes water, sewer, trash and lawn service
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2842 jr drive have any available units?
2842 jr drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sanford, FL
.
What amenities does 2842 jr drive have?
Some of 2842 jr drive's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2842 jr drive currently offering any rent specials?
2842 jr drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2842 jr drive pet-friendly?
No, 2842 jr drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sanford
.
Does 2842 jr drive offer parking?
No, 2842 jr drive does not offer parking.
Does 2842 jr drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2842 jr drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2842 jr drive have a pool?
No, 2842 jr drive does not have a pool.
Does 2842 jr drive have accessible units?
No, 2842 jr drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2842 jr drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2842 jr drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2842 jr drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2842 jr drive has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771
