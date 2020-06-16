All apartments in Sanford
2842 jr drive

2842 Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2842 Grove Drive, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 bedroom ,2 bath Mobile home located in Cottondale ,Fl. at Quiet Oaks Mobile Home Park Property includes water, sewer, trash and lawn service

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2842 jr drive have any available units?
2842 jr drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 2842 jr drive have?
Some of 2842 jr drive's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2842 jr drive currently offering any rent specials?
2842 jr drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2842 jr drive pet-friendly?
No, 2842 jr drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 2842 jr drive offer parking?
No, 2842 jr drive does not offer parking.
Does 2842 jr drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2842 jr drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2842 jr drive have a pool?
No, 2842 jr drive does not have a pool.
Does 2842 jr drive have accessible units?
No, 2842 jr drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2842 jr drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2842 jr drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2842 jr drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2842 jr drive has units with air conditioning.

