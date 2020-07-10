All apartments in Sanford
2712 White Magnolia Way - 1

2712 White Magnolia Way · No Longer Available
Location

2712 White Magnolia Way, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
conference room
gym
playground
pool
pool table
media room
tennis court
Located in the GATED community of Arbor Lakes, you will love this beautiful Mediterranean-style 1st floor unit overlooking the pond. Fantastic views throughout the living areas and master bedroom in Meticulously maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom. Stainless appliances, breakfast bar and open floor plan complete the best location in the community. Inside utility room with full-size washer & dryer. Bedrooms are split and 2nd bedroom could easily be an en-suite. The owner's suite provides dual sinks, a large soak tub and walk-in closet. The Arbor Lakes Community features include a gym, private pool, playground, tennis court, indoor basketball court, media center, business center with conference room and billiards. Located just minutes to local shopping and restaurants, this home is conveniently located near 46A, I-4, the 417 and only 20 minutes to the center of Orlando.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2712 White Magnolia Way - 1 have any available units?
2712 White Magnolia Way - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 2712 White Magnolia Way - 1 have?
Some of 2712 White Magnolia Way - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2712 White Magnolia Way - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2712 White Magnolia Way - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2712 White Magnolia Way - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2712 White Magnolia Way - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 2712 White Magnolia Way - 1 offer parking?
No, 2712 White Magnolia Way - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2712 White Magnolia Way - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2712 White Magnolia Way - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2712 White Magnolia Way - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 2712 White Magnolia Way - 1 has a pool.
Does 2712 White Magnolia Way - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2712 White Magnolia Way - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2712 White Magnolia Way - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2712 White Magnolia Way - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2712 White Magnolia Way - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2712 White Magnolia Way - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

