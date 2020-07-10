2712 White Magnolia Way - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court business center conference room gym playground pool pool table media room tennis court

Located in the GATED community of Arbor Lakes, you will love this beautiful Mediterranean-style 1st floor unit overlooking the pond. Fantastic views throughout the living areas and master bedroom in Meticulously maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom. Stainless appliances, breakfast bar and open floor plan complete the best location in the community. Inside utility room with full-size washer & dryer. Bedrooms are split and 2nd bedroom could easily be an en-suite. The owner's suite provides dual sinks, a large soak tub and walk-in closet. The Arbor Lakes Community features include a gym, private pool, playground, tennis court, indoor basketball court, media center, business center with conference room and billiards. Located just minutes to local shopping and restaurants, this home is conveniently located near 46A, I-4, the 417 and only 20 minutes to the center of Orlando.