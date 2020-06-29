Amenities

2535 River Landing Drive Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 3 Bath with Bonus Room Gated Condo for Rent in Sanford, FL! RIVERVIEW TOWNHOMES!!! - Beautiful 3 Bed 3 Bath with Bonus Room Gated Condo for Rent in Sanford, FL! Welcome home to the gated community Riverview! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. First floor features a SPACIOUS tiled living/dining area, great for entertaining. CHARMING kitchen highlights stunning stainless, island style breakfast bar and an ample amount of cabinetry. Complete with a dining nook. Downstairs bedroom can be used as a 4th bedroom or office. There is also a full bath available for house guests.Additional 3 bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor. The master suite is complete with full private bath and large walk-in closet. Kick back and relax on the enclosed patio after a hard days work! Riverview features a community pool and playground. Conveniently located to I-4, SR 417, Sun Rail, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Region 1 Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE AUGUST 7TH!!!



