All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 2535 River Landing Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
2535 River Landing Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2535 River Landing Drive

2535 River Landing Drive · (407) 585-2721
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2535 River Landing Drive, Sanford, FL 32771

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2535 River Landing Drive · Avail. Aug 7

$1,795

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
2535 River Landing Drive Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 3 Bath with Bonus Room Gated Condo for Rent in Sanford, FL! RIVERVIEW TOWNHOMES!!! - Beautiful 3 Bed 3 Bath with Bonus Room Gated Condo for Rent in Sanford, FL! Welcome home to the gated community Riverview! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. First floor features a SPACIOUS tiled living/dining area, great for entertaining. CHARMING kitchen highlights stunning stainless, island style breakfast bar and an ample amount of cabinetry. Complete with a dining nook. Downstairs bedroom can be used as a 4th bedroom or office. There is also a full bath available for house guests.Additional 3 bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor. The master suite is complete with full private bath and large walk-in closet. Kick back and relax on the enclosed patio after a hard days work! Riverview features a community pool and playground. Conveniently located to I-4, SR 417, Sun Rail, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Region 1 Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE AUGUST 7TH!!!

(RLNE3397053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2535 River Landing Drive have any available units?
2535 River Landing Drive has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2535 River Landing Drive have?
Some of 2535 River Landing Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2535 River Landing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2535 River Landing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2535 River Landing Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2535 River Landing Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2535 River Landing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2535 River Landing Drive offers parking.
Does 2535 River Landing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2535 River Landing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2535 River Landing Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2535 River Landing Drive has a pool.
Does 2535 River Landing Drive have accessible units?
No, 2535 River Landing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2535 River Landing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2535 River Landing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2535 River Landing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2535 River Landing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2535 River Landing Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Apartments with ParkingSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity