Sanford, FL
2526 Poinsetta Ave
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:37 PM

2526 Poinsetta Ave

2526 Poinsetta Avenue · (407) 258-2448
Location

2526 Poinsetta Avenue, Sanford, FL 32773

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 6

$1,275

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1140 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cozy 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is just over 1,100 square feet with a large yard. The property features laminate flooring in the main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. It has a galley style kitchen with upgraded fixtures. There is also a large bonus room offering an extra living or storage space. Great location minutes from 417 and I4. Close to tons of local shopping, dining, and entertainment in Historic Downtown Sanford.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2526 Poinsetta Ave have any available units?
2526 Poinsetta Ave has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2526 Poinsetta Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2526 Poinsetta Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2526 Poinsetta Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2526 Poinsetta Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2526 Poinsetta Ave offer parking?
No, 2526 Poinsetta Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2526 Poinsetta Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2526 Poinsetta Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2526 Poinsetta Ave have a pool?
No, 2526 Poinsetta Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2526 Poinsetta Ave have accessible units?
No, 2526 Poinsetta Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2526 Poinsetta Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2526 Poinsetta Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2526 Poinsetta Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2526 Poinsetta Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
