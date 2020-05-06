All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 2518 YALE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
2518 YALE AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2518 YALE AVENUE

2518 Yale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2518 Yale Avenue, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great Value for Single Family Home with Large Fenced Yard, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Central AC, Ceramic Tile Floors in Living Areas, Carpet in Bedrooms. Close to 417 & Downtown Sanford. Freshly Painted inside. Won't Last, act quick!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2518 YALE AVENUE have any available units?
2518 YALE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 2518 YALE AVENUE have?
Some of 2518 YALE AVENUE's amenities include air conditioning, ceiling fan, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2518 YALE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2518 YALE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 YALE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2518 YALE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 2518 YALE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2518 YALE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2518 YALE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2518 YALE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 YALE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2518 YALE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2518 YALE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2518 YALE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 YALE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2518 YALE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2518 YALE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2518 YALE AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology