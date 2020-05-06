Great Value for Single Family Home with Large Fenced Yard, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Central AC, Ceramic Tile Floors in Living Areas, Carpet in Bedrooms. Close to 417 & Downtown Sanford. Freshly Painted inside. Won't Last, act quick!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2518 YALE AVENUE have any available units?
2518 YALE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 2518 YALE AVENUE have?
Some of 2518 YALE AVENUE's amenities include air conditioning, ceiling fan, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2518 YALE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2518 YALE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.