Last updated November 18 2019 at 6:00 AM

2483 S PALMETTO AVENUE

2483 Palmetto Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2483 Palmetto Avenue, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sweet 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Bungalow in Downtown Sanford. Wonderful Oversized Enclosed Front Porch Welcomes You to This Home. Spacious Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace Opens to Dining Room Through Glass French Doors. This Home is Light and Bright with an Abundance of Windows Throughout! Updated Kitchen with Stainless Refrigerator and Range. Nicely Sized Bedrooms with Bathroom off 2 of the Bedrooms. Jack and Jill Bathroom Boasts Claw Foot Tub and Pedestal Sink - A Nod to the 1930's when this Bungalow was Built! 2nd Full Bath with Walk In Shower off Large (15x14) Bonus Room. Bonus Room Features 2 Walls of Windows Overlooking the Backyard. 3rd Bedroom is Off Bonus Room. Original Hardwood Floors Throughout! Detached 2 Car Garage with Washer/Dryer. Parking Off Alley in Back. Bike and Golf Cart Friendly. Conveniently Located to the Emerging Downtown Entertainment Scene - Breweries, Restaurants, Weekly Events and Marina! NO PETS. Come Discover the Small Town Living in the City!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2483 S PALMETTO AVENUE have any available units?
2483 S PALMETTO AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 2483 S PALMETTO AVENUE have?
Some of 2483 S PALMETTO AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2483 S PALMETTO AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2483 S PALMETTO AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2483 S PALMETTO AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2483 S PALMETTO AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 2483 S PALMETTO AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2483 S PALMETTO AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2483 S PALMETTO AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2483 S PALMETTO AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2483 S PALMETTO AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2483 S PALMETTO AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2483 S PALMETTO AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2483 S PALMETTO AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2483 S PALMETTO AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2483 S PALMETTO AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2483 S PALMETTO AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2483 S PALMETTO AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

