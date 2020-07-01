All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 247 FAIRFIELD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
247 FAIRFIELD DRIVE
Last updated February 4 2020 at 4:07 PM

247 FAIRFIELD DRIVE

247 Fairfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

247 Fairfield Drive, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Sanford Rental Home located in the Community of Celery Lakes. Conveniently located minutes from Downtown Sanford and the Sanford International Airport. This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Family Home features Vaulted Ceilings, Living Room/Dining Room Combo, Eat-in Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, Walk-in Closets, Family Room, 2 Car Garage, Ceiling Fans, Large Corner Yard, and Ceramic Tile Throughout. Appliances included are: Range, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer, and Dryer. GREAT SEMINOLE COUNTY SCHOOLS!!! Lawn Service included in monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 FAIRFIELD DRIVE have any available units?
247 FAIRFIELD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 247 FAIRFIELD DRIVE have?
Some of 247 FAIRFIELD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 FAIRFIELD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
247 FAIRFIELD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 FAIRFIELD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 247 FAIRFIELD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 247 FAIRFIELD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 247 FAIRFIELD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 247 FAIRFIELD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 247 FAIRFIELD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 FAIRFIELD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 247 FAIRFIELD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 247 FAIRFIELD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 247 FAIRFIELD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 247 FAIRFIELD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 247 FAIRFIELD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 247 FAIRFIELD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 247 FAIRFIELD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology