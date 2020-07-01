247 FAIRFIELD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Sanford Rental Home located in the Community of Celery Lakes. Conveniently located minutes from Downtown Sanford and the Sanford International Airport. This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Family Home features Vaulted Ceilings, Living Room/Dining Room Combo, Eat-in Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, Walk-in Closets, Family Room, 2 Car Garage, Ceiling Fans, Large Corner Yard, and Ceramic Tile Throughout. Appliances included are: Range, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer, and Dryer. GREAT SEMINOLE COUNTY SCHOOLS!!! Lawn Service included in monthly rent.