247 FAIRFIELD DRIVE

Amenities
Spacious Sanford Rental Home located in the Community of Celery Lakes. Conveniently located minutes from Downtown Sanford and the Sanford International Airport. This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Family Home features Vaulted Ceilings, Living Room/Dining Room Combo, Eat-in Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, Walk-in Closets, Family Room, 2 Car Garage, Ceiling Fans, Large Corner Yard, and Ceramic Tile Throughout. Appliances included are: Range, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer, and Dryer. GREAT SEMINOLE COUNTY SCHOOLS!!! Lawn Service included in monthly rent.