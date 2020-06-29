Rent Calculator
2431 CHASE AVENUE
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:26 PM
1 of 1
2431 CHASE AVENUE
2431 Chase Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2431 Chase Avenue, Sanford, FL 32771
Dreamwold
Amenities
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Duplex 2 bedroom, 1 bath and covered carport. Large back and front yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2431 CHASE AVENUE have any available units?
2431 CHASE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sanford, FL
.
Is 2431 CHASE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2431 CHASE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2431 CHASE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2431 CHASE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sanford
.
Does 2431 CHASE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2431 CHASE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2431 CHASE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2431 CHASE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2431 CHASE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2431 CHASE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2431 CHASE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2431 CHASE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2431 CHASE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2431 CHASE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2431 CHASE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2431 CHASE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
