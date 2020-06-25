2429 Chase Ave - A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Newly Renovated!! Everything about this property has been updated, replaced, and modernized. Microwave, Stove, Oven, and refrigerator included. This unit is an amazing deal considering the amount of work recently put into it. Some of the features include: Porcelain tile throughout the common areas, new custom kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops. The bathroom was completed gutted and everything inside has been redesigned with high quality products. The whole house has been re-painted and the two bedrooms have brand new carpets. New high efficiency windows will save you money on your electric bill! Even miscellaneous things like the doors & light fixtures have been replaced!