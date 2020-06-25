All apartments in Sanford
Sanford, FL
2429 Chase Ave - A
Last updated May 2 2020 at 6:36 AM

2429 Chase Ave - A

2429 Chase Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2429 Chase Avenue, Sanford, FL 32771
Dreamwold

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This unit has been totally renovated. The flooring through out the common areas has been updated to tile. The bedroom floors have also been replaced with wood. The entire interior of the unit has been repainted. The rent is set to match the condition of the unit.
Newly Renovated!! Everything about this property has been updated, replaced, and modernized. Microwave, Stove, Oven, and refrigerator included. This unit is an amazing deal considering the amount of work recently put into it. Some of the features include: Porcelain tile throughout the common areas, new custom kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops. The bathroom was completed gutted and everything inside has been redesigned with high quality products. The whole house has been re-painted and the two bedrooms have brand new carpets. New high efficiency windows will save you money on your electric bill! Even miscellaneous things like the doors & light fixtures have been replaced!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2429 Chase Ave - A have any available units?
2429 Chase Ave - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 2429 Chase Ave - A have?
Some of 2429 Chase Ave - A's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2429 Chase Ave - A currently offering any rent specials?
2429 Chase Ave - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2429 Chase Ave - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2429 Chase Ave - A is pet friendly.
Does 2429 Chase Ave - A offer parking?
Yes, 2429 Chase Ave - A offers parking.
Does 2429 Chase Ave - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2429 Chase Ave - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2429 Chase Ave - A have a pool?
No, 2429 Chase Ave - A does not have a pool.
Does 2429 Chase Ave - A have accessible units?
No, 2429 Chase Ave - A does not have accessible units.
Does 2429 Chase Ave - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2429 Chase Ave - A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2429 Chase Ave - A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2429 Chase Ave - A has units with air conditioning.
