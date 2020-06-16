All apartments in Sanford
2425 Chase Avenue

2425 Chase Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2425 Chase Avenue, Sanford, FL 32771
Dreamwold

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1407428

Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Porcelain tile floor throughout all of the common areas. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. HOA application may be necessary. Should an HOA application fee be required, the tenant will be responsible for paying the application fee.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Wood-style flooring,Carport,Granite countertops,Microwave,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Blinds,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 Chase Avenue have any available units?
2425 Chase Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 2425 Chase Avenue have?
Some of 2425 Chase Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 Chase Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2425 Chase Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 Chase Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2425 Chase Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2425 Chase Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2425 Chase Avenue offers parking.
Does 2425 Chase Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2425 Chase Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 Chase Avenue have a pool?
No, 2425 Chase Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2425 Chase Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2425 Chase Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 Chase Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2425 Chase Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2425 Chase Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2425 Chase Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

