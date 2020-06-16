2424 S. Elm Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning ceiling fan sauna

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities sauna

Quaint Home In Sanford's Historic District * AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1, 2019 * - 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath, 2 story log home available December 1, 2019. A frame architecture, fended in back yard, brick patio, energy efficient Heat & AC. Sprinkler from well on timer, double pane windows, blinds & curtains, security system, ceiling fans, infrared sauna, office/studio. Appliances include, side by side refrigerator, flat top range, microwave, dishwasher and disposal. Detached storage shed in back, beautifully landscaped. Cozy, quiet, charming and near schools, mall and major highways.



(RLNE4221299)