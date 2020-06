Amenities

w/d hookup garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Ready To Move In With Attached Garage In Sanford - Well maintained home in Sanford with tile throughout. Three bedrooms and two baths with an attached garage. Washer/dryer hookups. Kitchen has range, range hood, and refrigerator. Fenced yard. Neutral paint colors. Ready to move in. Sorry, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4292135)