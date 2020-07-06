223 Wilton Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Gated 3/2.5 in Sanford/Placid Lake Townhomes - HOA approval required, $100 HOA non refundable fee. Gated 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom, 2 story townhome, end unit, mid kitchen, rear dining area, stack-able washer and dryer,tile downstairs, carpet upstairs, rear covered patio with storage room, pond view,screened and covered patio, community pool, close to Sanford International Airport, easy access to 417, close to I-4, Seminole state college, Seminole county court house, seminole county criminal bldg. easy access to 417, 17-92, close to shopping.



(RLNE5182656)