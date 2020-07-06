All apartments in Sanford
223 Wilton Circle
223 Wilton Circle

223 Wilton Circle · No Longer Available
Location

223 Wilton Circle, Sanford, FL 32773
Hidden Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Gated 3/2.5 in Sanford/Placid Lake Townhomes - HOA approval required, $100 HOA non refundable fee. Gated 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom, 2 story townhome, end unit, mid kitchen, rear dining area, stack-able washer and dryer,tile downstairs, carpet upstairs, rear covered patio with storage room, pond view,screened and covered patio, community pool, close to Sanford International Airport, easy access to 417, close to I-4, Seminole state college, Seminole county court house, seminole county criminal bldg. easy access to 417, 17-92, close to shopping.

(RLNE5182656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Wilton Circle have any available units?
223 Wilton Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 223 Wilton Circle have?
Some of 223 Wilton Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 Wilton Circle currently offering any rent specials?
223 Wilton Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Wilton Circle pet-friendly?
No, 223 Wilton Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 223 Wilton Circle offer parking?
No, 223 Wilton Circle does not offer parking.
Does 223 Wilton Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 Wilton Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Wilton Circle have a pool?
Yes, 223 Wilton Circle has a pool.
Does 223 Wilton Circle have accessible units?
No, 223 Wilton Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Wilton Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 Wilton Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 223 Wilton Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 Wilton Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

