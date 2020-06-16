2130 Retreat View Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly pool bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Retreat at Twin Lakes Townhome - 3/2.5 townhome - carpet and laminate flooring throughout. All appliances including stackable washer and dryer. All bedrooms upstairs. Master bath features a nice garden tub and shower

Community Swimming Pool - Gated Community

Call Donna 407-719-5532 to make an appt. to see this townhome



(RLNE3972834)