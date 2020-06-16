All apartments in Sanford
2130 Retreat View Circle
2130 Retreat View Circle

2130 Retreat View Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2130 Retreat View Circle, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Retreat at Twin Lakes Townhome - 3/2.5 townhome - carpet and laminate flooring throughout. All appliances including stackable washer and dryer. All bedrooms upstairs. Master bath features a nice garden tub and shower
Community Swimming Pool - Gated Community
Call Donna 407-719-5532 to make an appt. to see this townhome

(RLNE3972834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2130 Retreat View Circle have any available units?
2130 Retreat View Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 2130 Retreat View Circle have?
Some of 2130 Retreat View Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2130 Retreat View Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2130 Retreat View Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 Retreat View Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2130 Retreat View Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2130 Retreat View Circle offer parking?
No, 2130 Retreat View Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2130 Retreat View Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2130 Retreat View Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 Retreat View Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2130 Retreat View Circle has a pool.
Does 2130 Retreat View Circle have accessible units?
No, 2130 Retreat View Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 Retreat View Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2130 Retreat View Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2130 Retreat View Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2130 Retreat View Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

