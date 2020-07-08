All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 211 S. Cedar Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
211 S. Cedar Ave.
Last updated June 6 2020 at 4:00 AM

211 S. Cedar Ave.

211 Cedar Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

211 Cedar Avenue, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely renovated home! Everything is new! Located in a very quiet neighborhood in Sanford.
Great block house in Sanford close to downtown and major roads. Large fenced in yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 S. Cedar Ave. have any available units?
211 S. Cedar Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 211 S. Cedar Ave. have?
Some of 211 S. Cedar Ave.'s amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 S. Cedar Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
211 S. Cedar Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 S. Cedar Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 211 S. Cedar Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 211 S. Cedar Ave. offer parking?
No, 211 S. Cedar Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 211 S. Cedar Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 S. Cedar Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 S. Cedar Ave. have a pool?
No, 211 S. Cedar Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 211 S. Cedar Ave. have accessible units?
No, 211 S. Cedar Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 211 S. Cedar Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 S. Cedar Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 S. Cedar Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 211 S. Cedar Ave. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane
Sanford, FL 32771
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology