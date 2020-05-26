All apartments in Sanford
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:05 PM

209 Meadow Hills Drive

209 Meadow Hills Drive · (321) 236-6009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

209 Meadow Hills Drive, Sanford, FL 32773
Hidden Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1803 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Meadow Hills Drive have any available units?
209 Meadow Hills Drive has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 209 Meadow Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
209 Meadow Hills Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Meadow Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 Meadow Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 209 Meadow Hills Drive offer parking?
No, 209 Meadow Hills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 209 Meadow Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Meadow Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Meadow Hills Drive have a pool?
Yes, 209 Meadow Hills Drive has a pool.
Does 209 Meadow Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 209 Meadow Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Meadow Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 Meadow Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Meadow Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Meadow Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
