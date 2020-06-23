1940 Retreat View Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Townhome located minutes to I-4, the 417, and the Seminole Town Center. FRESH NEW PAINT & BRAND NEW CARPET! This 3 bed 2.5 bath home features a large open family room and dining room with a lighted ceiling fan. Master suite includes lighted ceiling fan and private bath with walk-in closet. Enjoy all of your privacy on outback on your covered patio. Community features gated access, large resort style pool, and clubhouse. Washer & Dryer Included. Small dogs with pet deposit allowed.