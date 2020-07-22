Rent Calculator
1919 S Summerlin Ave
1919 Summerlin Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1919 Summerlin Avenue, Sanford, FL 32771
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1919 S Summerlin Ave have any available units?
1919 S Summerlin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sanford, FL
.
Is 1919 S Summerlin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1919 S Summerlin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 S Summerlin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1919 S Summerlin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1919 S Summerlin Ave offer parking?
No, 1919 S Summerlin Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1919 S Summerlin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1919 S Summerlin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 S Summerlin Ave have a pool?
No, 1919 S Summerlin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1919 S Summerlin Ave have accessible units?
No, 1919 S Summerlin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 S Summerlin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1919 S Summerlin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1919 S Summerlin Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1919 S Summerlin Ave has units with air conditioning.
