Sanford, FL
1761 STOCKTON DRIVE
Last updated July 23 2019 at 3:16 AM
1761 Stockton Drive
Location
1761 Stockton Drive, Sanford, FL 32771
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice towmhouse in a beautiful and safe community. Do not miss this one.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1761 STOCKTON DRIVE have any available units?
1761 STOCKTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sanford, FL
.
What amenities does 1761 STOCKTON DRIVE have?
Some of 1761 STOCKTON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1761 STOCKTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1761 STOCKTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1761 STOCKTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1761 STOCKTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sanford
.
Does 1761 STOCKTON DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1761 STOCKTON DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1761 STOCKTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1761 STOCKTON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1761 STOCKTON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1761 STOCKTON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1761 STOCKTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1761 STOCKTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1761 STOCKTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1761 STOCKTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1761 STOCKTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1761 STOCKTON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
