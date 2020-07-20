166 Cedar Ridge Ln

Amenities

What a deal, like new home, fresh paint inside and out, fresh recent appliances and carpet. This two story home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath. Down stairs has good size kitchen with eat-in area and appliances, family room opens into kitchen area with plenty of room for entertainment, there is also a living room and formal dining room. All the bedrooms are located on second floor, large master bedroom with separate shower and tub, one of the bed rooms is large enough that can be used as entertainment room or and office. Spacious back yard with privacy fence provides plenty of room for daily activities and room to play. This home has tons of storage and is located in Sanford's sweetest neighborhoods. Parks and playgrounds abound in this area, and it is near everything. Shopping, work centers, I-4, great schools and just a quick drive to the beach. This is a great place to raise the little ones, and enjoy all the amenities this community has to offer. So close to everything so don't miss out on this beauty. Brand new roof in 2019 too. Move in ready!



