All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 1630 Stockton Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
1630 Stockton Dr
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:45 AM

1630 Stockton Dr

1630 Stockton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1630 Stockton Drive, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
BEAUTIFUL 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome AVAILABLE NOW - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in Sanford, FL ! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. This 2 story townhome is located in the gated community of Regency Oaks. The home features a SPACIOUS kitchen/dining area with plenty of cabinetry, counterspace and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Natural light throughout. GORGEOUS floor plan. Large living area. Amazing screened-in patio. Great community pool. NO PETS!

Conveniently located close to I-4, shopping and more. Zoned for Region 1 Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Seminole High School. Professionally leased by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5472687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 Stockton Dr have any available units?
1630 Stockton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
Is 1630 Stockton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1630 Stockton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 Stockton Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1630 Stockton Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 1630 Stockton Dr offer parking?
No, 1630 Stockton Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1630 Stockton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 Stockton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 Stockton Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1630 Stockton Dr has a pool.
Does 1630 Stockton Dr have accessible units?
No, 1630 Stockton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 Stockton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1630 Stockton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1630 Stockton Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1630 Stockton Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology