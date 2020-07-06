1613 S Pine Ridge Circle

Amenities

HALF OFF FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT! Condo at Gated Pine Ridge Club, Ground Floor - AVAILABLE DECEMBER 16TH!!! Check out this ground floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in gated community. The kitchen features all appliances, granite counters and a breakfast bar. The living room/dining area features laminate flooring and opens onto the screened porch. There is a washer and dryer inside the unit too.

Water and Ground Maintenance Included. Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy. Very convenient to major roads, schools, shopping, dining and entertainment.

The community is gated and includes a pool and clubhouse.



HOA REQUIREMENTS - NO EXCEPTIONS:

The entire application must be completed - any items that are not applicable must be marked n/a.

Credit score of 600 MINIMUM

Verifiable income

Job History - 6 months or more on current job

Rental/ResidentiaI History - NO evictions or collections from prior residences

Collections Report reasonably clean (balance of reported accounts are not to be delinquent or in collections)

Criminal - No violent criminal history, any arrests must be disclosed fully on the application.

ID's must be submitted with the application that are legible.

If living in Florida for over 30 days, driver's license must match address given on application

Tag on vehicle must be registered to Florida if living in Florida over time limit allowed by State of Florida (30 days)

Auto Disapproval if false information is given on application!!!

There will be an automatic disapproval if resident is moved in before the application is reviewed!!!

Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



FEATURES:

Ground Floor

All Appliances

Breakfast Bar

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Inside Utility Room w/Washer and Dryer

Carpet, Tile and Laminate Flooring

Granite Counters

Screened Porch

Water and Ground Maintenance Included

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



Small Pet (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST! EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult 18 years old and above.



SCHOOLS:

Northwest Region Elementary Schools: Bentley, Idyllwilde, Wilson

Millennium Middle

Seminole High School



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



