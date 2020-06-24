All apartments in Sanford
1612 S Pine Ridge Circle #B1

1612 Pine Ridge Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1612 Pine Ridge Cir, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
some paid utils
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
TWO MONTHS FREE RENT!! 2bed/2bath w/Water View - AVAILABLE NOW! Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located minutes from shopping, dining, SR 417, and entertainment! This ground floor unit features a newer kitchen that is open to the living room/dining area. The interior of the home boast great open living spaces, Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer, a screened patio at the front, and lots of windows that bring in tons of warm and refreshing sunshine! NO PETS ALLOWED. Community is gated and residences may use the community pool. This property can take up to 30 days for approval.

HOA REQUIREMENTS - NO EXCEPTIONS:
The entire application must be completed - any items that are not applicable must be marked n/a.
Credit score of 700 minimum
Verifiable income
Job History - 6 months or more on current job
Rental/Residential History - no evictions or collections from prior residences
Collections Report reasonably clean (balance of reported accounts are not to be delinquent or in collections)
Criminal - No violent criminal history, any arrests must be disclosed fully on the application.
ID's must be submitted with the application that are legible.
If living in Florida for over 30 days, driver's license must match address given on application
Tag on vehicle must be registered to Florida if living in Florida over time limit allowed by State of Florida (30 days)
Auto Disapproval if false information is given on application!!!
There will be an automatic disapproval if resident is moved in before the application is reviewed!!!

FEATURES:
1st floor unit
All appliances except microwave
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Breakfast bar
Open floor plan
Inside utility with washer and dryer
Carpet and tile flooring
Screened Patio
NO PETS ALLOWED
Water/Sewer/Trash Included

SCHOOLS:
Northwest Region Elementary Schools: Bentley, Idyllwilde, Wilson
Millennium Middle
Seminole High

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1915179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

