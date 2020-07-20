161 Lakeside Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool pet friendly tennis court

Discover the Beauty of Nature with this 3/2 home in Sanford! - Enjoy this 3/2 home that sits on a waterfront canal where you can canoe to Lake Ada. Experience the open floor plan with light and bright feeling the home offers. Beautiful Wood and Tile flooring, freshly painted through out and move in ready. Screened patio to enjoy natural view and a private, partially fenced back yard.



Close to Community Swimming Pool, Community Tennis Courts and "catch & release" Fishing Pier. Just minutes away from shopping, bus line and Lee P. Moore Park. Convenient to major highways and Seminole Towne Center Mall.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3787433)