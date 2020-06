Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful two story apartment in quiet residential neighborhood

Summer Special - Rent $1050 and deposit one months rent instead of $1500!

Apply online at SanfordSquare.com

You may take a 14 block scenic walk Downtown Sanford or less than 5 minute drive away from your Townhome Lifestyle.

It's near Sanford International Airport, 417 Turnpike, 17-92, and Ronald Reagan.

Patio/ Balcony.

Fireplace in unit.

Washer and Dryer and Trash included. Renters Insurance Req.