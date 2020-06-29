All apartments in Sanford
Last updated April 28 2019 at 1:41 PM

149 Big Spring Ter

149 Big Spring Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

149 Big Spring Terrace, Sanford, FL 32771
Saint Josephs

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b29028202c ----
Beautiful Sanford Rental home located in the Community of Thornbrooke. Conveniently located minutes from I-4, Lake Monroe, and the Seminole Town Center. This spacious Taylor Morrison Model Home features 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Bathrooms, Open Floor Plan, UpStairs Loft, a Den, Inside Utility Room, 2 Car Garage, Vaulted Ceilings, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steal Appliances, Breakfast Bar, Walk-in Closet, Paver Driveway and Entrance, Crown Molding, Costume Gas Firepit, Covered Lanai, Tray Ceilings and a Community Pool. Appliances included are: Range, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, and Disposal. GREAT SEMINOLE COUNTY SCHOOLS!!!! Grounds Maintenance included in monthly rent.

Community Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 Big Spring Ter have any available units?
149 Big Spring Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 149 Big Spring Ter have?
Some of 149 Big Spring Ter's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 Big Spring Ter currently offering any rent specials?
149 Big Spring Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Big Spring Ter pet-friendly?
No, 149 Big Spring Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 149 Big Spring Ter offer parking?
Yes, 149 Big Spring Ter offers parking.
Does 149 Big Spring Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 Big Spring Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Big Spring Ter have a pool?
Yes, 149 Big Spring Ter has a pool.
Does 149 Big Spring Ter have accessible units?
No, 149 Big Spring Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Big Spring Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 149 Big Spring Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 149 Big Spring Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 149 Big Spring Ter does not have units with air conditioning.

