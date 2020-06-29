149 Big Spring Ter

Amenities
Beautiful Sanford Rental home located in the Community of Thornbrooke. Conveniently located minutes from I-4, Lake Monroe, and the Seminole Town Center. This spacious Taylor Morrison Model Home features 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Bathrooms, Open Floor Plan, UpStairs Loft, a Den, Inside Utility Room, 2 Car Garage, Vaulted Ceilings, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steal Appliances, Breakfast Bar, Walk-in Closet, Paver Driveway and Entrance, Crown Molding, Costume Gas Firepit, Covered Lanai, Tray Ceilings and a Community Pool. Appliances included are: Range, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, and Disposal. GREAT SEMINOLE COUNTY SCHOOLS!!!! Grounds Maintenance included in monthly rent.
