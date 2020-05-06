All apartments in Sanford
1451 TWIN TREES LANE
Last updated April 19 2020 at 3:10 AM

1451 TWIN TREES LANE

1451 Twin Trees Lane · (407) 243-8840
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1451 Twin Trees Lane, Sanford, FL 32771

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1203 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Nice 2/2.5 townhome located in the gated community of Retreat At Twin Lakes in Sanford. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Upstairs you will find beautiful custom Hawaiian koa wood laminate flooring with two master suites, one suite features a balcony, each with garden tubs and walk in closets. A full size laundry room is located upstairs conveniently close to the bedrooms including washer and dryer. Attached 1 car garage. Walking distance to the elementary school and Derby park. Community features a pool and club house. Easy access to I-4 and 417, Seminole Town center, and an abundance of restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1451 TWIN TREES LANE have any available units?
1451 TWIN TREES LANE has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1451 TWIN TREES LANE have?
Some of 1451 TWIN TREES LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1451 TWIN TREES LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1451 TWIN TREES LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1451 TWIN TREES LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1451 TWIN TREES LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 1451 TWIN TREES LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1451 TWIN TREES LANE does offer parking.
Does 1451 TWIN TREES LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1451 TWIN TREES LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1451 TWIN TREES LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1451 TWIN TREES LANE has a pool.
Does 1451 TWIN TREES LANE have accessible units?
No, 1451 TWIN TREES LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1451 TWIN TREES LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1451 TWIN TREES LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1451 TWIN TREES LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1451 TWIN TREES LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
