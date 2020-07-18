All apartments in Sanford
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

1321 Olive Ave

1321 Olive Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1321 Olive Avenue, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$995 / 3br - 788ft2 - Cute 3bdrm/1bath Home**Section 8 OK**$995** Ready Now!!! - 1321 Olive Ave, Sanford, FL
$995.00/month
$995.00/Security Deposit (reduced for section 8)
$39.00 Application fee

Spacious 3bdrm/1bath House
Large Living Room
Spacious yard
Completely renovated
Tile floors throughout
Off street parking

Near schools, shopping, & beaches with easy access to Airport & Interstate

Rental requirements:
?Stable rental history
?No recent evictions
?Income of 3 times the rent (Unless section 8)
?No recent criminal history
?Decent credit
?Active checking account
?App fee $39/per adult
?Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs:
First, last & deposit, if applicant doesn't meet all requirements, but is still approved additional deposits may be required.

Pet policy:
Up to two pets allowed per home at owner's discretion based on size, weight, & temperament and with a one-time non-refundable minimal $250 pet fee, which can be increased based on size. There will also be a $25/month pet rent. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. **Please ask about breed restrictions**

Easy Qualify
Several homes available
Serious inquiries only.
Drive by first, then call: 727-888-2262

*** All information is deemed reliable but its accuracy is not guaranteed and the viewer should independently verify all information, recent repairs may cause properties to differ slightly from photos. Rents subject to change based upon current market rate***

(RLNE4494697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 Olive Ave have any available units?
1321 Olive Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
Is 1321 Olive Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1321 Olive Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 Olive Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1321 Olive Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1321 Olive Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1321 Olive Ave offers parking.
Does 1321 Olive Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 Olive Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 Olive Ave have a pool?
No, 1321 Olive Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1321 Olive Ave have accessible units?
No, 1321 Olive Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 Olive Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1321 Olive Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1321 Olive Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1321 Olive Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
