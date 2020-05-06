Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage tennis court

132 Sabal Palm Court Available 05/01/20 Charming 2 Bed 1 Bath Villa for Rent in Sanford, FL! - Charming 2 Bed 1 Bath Villa for Rent in Sanford, FL! Welcome home to the neighborhood of Hidden Lake Villas! Spacious living area features wood flooring, ceiling fan and has direct access to the open patio. Charming kitchen with an ample amount of cabinetry and breakfast bar. Bedrooms have walk-in closets and are joined with a Jack and Jill bathroom that displays a granite counter top. Conveniently located to I-4, SR 417, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Region 2 Elementary School, Millennium Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE May 2020!!!



(RLNE2408595)