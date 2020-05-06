All apartments in Sanford
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

132 Sabal Palm Court

132 Sabal Palm Court · No Longer Available
Location

132 Sabal Palm Court, Sanford, FL 32773
Hidden Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
132 Sabal Palm Court Available 05/01/20 Charming 2 Bed 1 Bath Villa for Rent in Sanford, FL! - Charming 2 Bed 1 Bath Villa for Rent in Sanford, FL! Welcome home to the neighborhood of Hidden Lake Villas! Spacious living area features wood flooring, ceiling fan and has direct access to the open patio. Charming kitchen with an ample amount of cabinetry and breakfast bar. Bedrooms have walk-in closets and are joined with a Jack and Jill bathroom that displays a granite counter top. Conveniently located to I-4, SR 417, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Region 2 Elementary School, Millennium Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE May 2020!!!

(RLNE2408595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Sabal Palm Court have any available units?
132 Sabal Palm Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 132 Sabal Palm Court have?
Some of 132 Sabal Palm Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Sabal Palm Court currently offering any rent specials?
132 Sabal Palm Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Sabal Palm Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 Sabal Palm Court is pet friendly.
Does 132 Sabal Palm Court offer parking?
Yes, 132 Sabal Palm Court offers parking.
Does 132 Sabal Palm Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Sabal Palm Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Sabal Palm Court have a pool?
Yes, 132 Sabal Palm Court has a pool.
Does 132 Sabal Palm Court have accessible units?
No, 132 Sabal Palm Court does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Sabal Palm Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 Sabal Palm Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Sabal Palm Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 Sabal Palm Court does not have units with air conditioning.

