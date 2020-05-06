All apartments in Sanford
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1316 W. 12th St.

1316 W 12th St · No Longer Available
Location

1316 W 12th St, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1316 W. 12th St. Available 04/02/19 WOW!!! REMODELED HOME FOR RENT IN SANFORD - WOW!!! REMODELED HOME FOR RENT IN SANFORD
1316 W 12TH STREET
SANFORD, FL 32771
Rent: $1,200/month
4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Recently remodeled, affordable, cozy home in Sanford. Brand new carpet. YOU WILL LOVE THIS HOME. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is offered for rent and managed by BMS Holdings LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (407) 590-7772. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person over age 18 living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $1,250, administration fee of $450 and portal activation of $34. Depending on the contents of the application, we may have to collect an additional service and property tax fee equal to one months rent. The advertised rent price reflects a discount of $50 for setting up ACH automatic rent payments on your tenant portal. If you dont set up automatic rent payments, the rent will be $50/month higher. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee. Appliances are available for rent at $25/month per appliance.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE3973857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 W. 12th St. have any available units?
1316 W. 12th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1316 W. 12th St. have?
Some of 1316 W. 12th St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 W. 12th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1316 W. 12th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 W. 12th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1316 W. 12th St. is pet friendly.
Does 1316 W. 12th St. offer parking?
Yes, 1316 W. 12th St. offers parking.
Does 1316 W. 12th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1316 W. 12th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 W. 12th St. have a pool?
No, 1316 W. 12th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1316 W. 12th St. have accessible units?
Yes, 1316 W. 12th St. has accessible units.
Does 1316 W. 12th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1316 W. 12th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1316 W. 12th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1316 W. 12th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
