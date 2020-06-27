1307 Northlake Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool racquetball court tennis court

Charming 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom at Northlake Village! - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom at Northlake Village! - Beautiful, serene lake views. Fish and Boat in your own backyard. 2 bedroom/ 2 bath condo with eat-in kitchen, vaulted ceilings, carpet flooring throughout, spacious screened in balcony/patio, full size washer/dryer, assigned covered parking space. Community features include clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness, tennis court, and racquetball. Condo Association Approval required. Located conveniently to 17-92, Lake Mary Blvd, 417.



Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium



(RLNE5536158)