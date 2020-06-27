All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 1307 Northlake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
1307 Northlake Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

1307 Northlake Drive

1307 Northlake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1307 Northlake Drive, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
Charming 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom at Northlake Village! - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom at Northlake Village! - Beautiful, serene lake views. Fish and Boat in your own backyard. 2 bedroom/ 2 bath condo with eat-in kitchen, vaulted ceilings, carpet flooring throughout, spacious screened in balcony/patio, full size washer/dryer, assigned covered parking space. Community features include clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness, tennis court, and racquetball. Condo Association Approval required. Located conveniently to 17-92, Lake Mary Blvd, 417.

Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium

(RLNE5536158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 Northlake Drive have any available units?
1307 Northlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1307 Northlake Drive have?
Some of 1307 Northlake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 Northlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1307 Northlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 Northlake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1307 Northlake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1307 Northlake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1307 Northlake Drive offers parking.
Does 1307 Northlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1307 Northlake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 Northlake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1307 Northlake Drive has a pool.
Does 1307 Northlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 1307 Northlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 Northlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1307 Northlake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1307 Northlake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1307 Northlake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology