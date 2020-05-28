All apartments in Sanford
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1306 NORTHLAKE DRIVE

1306 Northlake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1306 Northlake Drive, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
This is a lovely 2-Bedroom/2-Bath second floor unit in Northlake Village Condo community with a very nice view of Lake Minnie. The unit features laminate flooring, upgraded cabinets and granite counter tops in the kitchen, all new stainless steel appliances, hot water heater, ceiling fans and mini blinds. The unit also has a wood-burning fireplace in the living room, master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and washer and dryer are included. Community features pool, fishing pier, fitness center, playground and tennis courts. Water is included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 NORTHLAKE DRIVE have any available units?
1306 NORTHLAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1306 NORTHLAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 1306 NORTHLAKE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 NORTHLAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1306 NORTHLAKE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 NORTHLAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1306 NORTHLAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 1306 NORTHLAKE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1306 NORTHLAKE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1306 NORTHLAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1306 NORTHLAKE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 NORTHLAKE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1306 NORTHLAKE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1306 NORTHLAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1306 NORTHLAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 NORTHLAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1306 NORTHLAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1306 NORTHLAKE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1306 NORTHLAKE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
