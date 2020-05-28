1306 NORTHLAKE DRIVE

Amenities

This is a lovely 2-Bedroom/2-Bath second floor unit in Northlake Village Condo community with a very nice view of Lake Minnie. The unit features laminate flooring, upgraded cabinets and granite counter tops in the kitchen, all new stainless steel appliances, hot water heater, ceiling fans and mini blinds. The unit also has a wood-burning fireplace in the living room, master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and washer and dryer are included. Community features pool, fishing pier, fitness center, playground and tennis courts. Water is included in the rent.