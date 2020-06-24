All apartments in Sanford
Sanford, FL
127 Borada Road
127 Borada Road

127 Borada Road · No Longer Available
Sanford
Dog Friendly Apartments
Luxury Places
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

127 Borada Road, Sanford, FL 32773
Hidden Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
This 3-Bedroom home features a large private yard which is close to .5-acres and a private all-weather porch. The interior features hardwood floors in the foyer, walkways, office, living room and in (1)-Bedroom. The spacious living room has decorative archway and lighting and the kitchen has plenty of cabinet space with tile floors and a pass through to the patio. The location of this home could not be better for those looking to take advantage of all that Central Florida has to offer as it is close to the 417, 17-92, I-4, Lake Mary Blvd, mall, shopping, dining & entertainment!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Borada Road have any available units?
127 Borada Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 127 Borada Road have?
Some of 127 Borada Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Borada Road currently offering any rent specials?
127 Borada Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Borada Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 Borada Road is pet friendly.
Does 127 Borada Road offer parking?
No, 127 Borada Road does not offer parking.
Does 127 Borada Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Borada Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Borada Road have a pool?
No, 127 Borada Road does not have a pool.
Does 127 Borada Road have accessible units?
No, 127 Borada Road does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Borada Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 Borada Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Borada Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 Borada Road does not have units with air conditioning.
