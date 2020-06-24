127 Borada Road

Amenities

This 3-Bedroom home features a large private yard which is close to .5-acres and a private all-weather porch. The interior features hardwood floors in the foyer, walkways, office, living room and in (1)-Bedroom. The spacious living room has decorative archway and lighting and the kitchen has plenty of cabinet space with tile floors and a pass through to the patio. The location of this home could not be better for those looking to take advantage of all that Central Florida has to offer as it is close to the 417, 17-92, I-4, Lake Mary Blvd, mall, shopping, dining & entertainment!



