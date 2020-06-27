All apartments in Sanford
Last updated August 3 2019 at 3:51 PM

125 W JINKINS CIRCLE

125 E Jinkins Cir · No Longer Available
Location

125 E Jinkins Cir, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You’ve found the one! Recently renovated by Invitation Homes, this house will make the perfect home! Inside, you’ll find a charming, spacious floor plan with fresh paint, modern lighting, and an updated kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 W JINKINS CIRCLE have any available units?
125 W JINKINS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 125 W JINKINS CIRCLE have?
Some of 125 W JINKINS CIRCLE's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 W JINKINS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
125 W JINKINS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 W JINKINS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 125 W JINKINS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 125 W JINKINS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 125 W JINKINS CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 125 W JINKINS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 W JINKINS CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 W JINKINS CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 125 W JINKINS CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 125 W JINKINS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 125 W JINKINS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 125 W JINKINS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 W JINKINS CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 W JINKINS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 W JINKINS CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
