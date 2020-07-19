1233 Travertine Ter

Amenities

IMMACULATELY CLEAN & NEW PAINT! This luxury 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath townhome is located in the highly sought after GATED subdivision of Greystone, conveniently located minutes to I-4, the Central Florida Greenway and the Seminole Town Center restaurantsÂ & shops.Â This home has plenty of space with 1,914 sq.ft., an oversized screened-in patio, and a 2 car garage with opener.Â The backyard is super private, and backs up to a beautifully maintained pond. The kitchen includes 42" decorative maple cabinets with under cabinet lighting, ceramic backsplash, stainless steel appliances,Â and huge walk-in pantry! The entire first floor is ceramic tile, and with separate living, family, dining, and dinette areas. The master suite upstairs includes a large walk-in closet, tray ceilings, his & her sinks with separate countertops, largeÂ shower with separate garden tub. The Greystone community features a resort-style pool, fitness room, and clubhouse. Washer & Dryer not included. AVAILABLE NOW - Call 407-603-6320 for a showing!Â