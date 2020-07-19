All apartments in Sanford
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:30 AM

1233 Travertine Ter

1233 Travertine Terrace · (407) 603-6320
Location

1233 Travertine Terrace, Sanford, FL 32771

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1914 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
IMMACULATELY CLEAN & NEW PAINT! This luxury 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath townhome is located in the highly sought after GATED subdivision of Greystone, conveniently located minutes to I-4, the Central Florida Greenway and the Seminole Town Center restaurantsÂ & shops.Â This home has plenty of space with 1,914 sq.ft., an oversized screened-in patio, and a 2 car garage with opener.Â The backyard is super private, and backs up to a beautifully maintained pond. The kitchen includes 42" decorative maple cabinets with under cabinet lighting, ceramic backsplash, stainless steel appliances,Â and huge walk-in pantry! The entire first floor is ceramic tile, and with separate living, family, dining, and dinette areas. The master suite upstairs includes a large walk-in closet, tray ceilings, his & her sinks with separate countertops, largeÂ shower with separate garden tub. The Greystone community features a resort-style pool, fitness room, and clubhouse. Washer & Dryer not included. AVAILABLE NOW - Call 407-603-6320 for a showing!Â 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 Travertine Ter have any available units?
1233 Travertine Ter has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1233 Travertine Ter have?
Some of 1233 Travertine Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1233 Travertine Ter currently offering any rent specials?
1233 Travertine Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 Travertine Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 1233 Travertine Ter is pet friendly.
Does 1233 Travertine Ter offer parking?
Yes, 1233 Travertine Ter offers parking.
Does 1233 Travertine Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1233 Travertine Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 Travertine Ter have a pool?
Yes, 1233 Travertine Ter has a pool.
Does 1233 Travertine Ter have accessible units?
No, 1233 Travertine Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 Travertine Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1233 Travertine Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 1233 Travertine Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1233 Travertine Ter has units with air conditioning.
