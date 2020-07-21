All apartments in Sanford
Location

1226 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Sanford 2 Bedrm Condo For Rent SEE TERMS -

Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: 1 Pet Up To 50lbs (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: NOW

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1250.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1350.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1350.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1250/mo
1226 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, Florida 32771
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
Future Tenants: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Arbor Lakes A Condominium
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Property Sub Type: Condo
Square Ft: 1240
Year Built: 2002

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*Move In Ready
*2 Floor Unit
*2 Car Garage
*Pond View
*Corner Unit
*Eat In Kitchen
*NEW Carpet
*Tile In Wet Areas
*Fireplace
*Ceiling Fans In Many Rooms
*COMMUNITY Is GATED
*COMMUNITY Pool
*COMMUNITY Clubhouse
*COMMUNITY Playground
*COMMUNITY Indoor Basketball Court
*COMMUNITY Car Wash
*COMMUNITY Tennis Court
*COMMUNITY Fitness Center
*JUST 30 MINUTES To Downtown Orlando
*JUST 45 MINUTES To The Airport
*CONVENIENT To 417
*CONVENIENT To Major Roads, Shopping & Schools
*Blinds INCLUDED
*Fridge INCLUDED
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets:1 Pet Ok Up To 50lbs (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: NOW

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From 1-4 exit Sanford exit, H.E. Thomas Rd. go right/East past Rhinehart Rd. , Turn left onto Arbor Lakes Cir. After going through gate go 1/2 way around round-about, after the next round about unit will be 2nd building on your right.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

(RLNE5074492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 Arbor Lakes Circle have any available units?
1226 Arbor Lakes Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1226 Arbor Lakes Circle have?
Some of 1226 Arbor Lakes Circle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 Arbor Lakes Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1226 Arbor Lakes Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 Arbor Lakes Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1226 Arbor Lakes Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1226 Arbor Lakes Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1226 Arbor Lakes Circle offers parking.
Does 1226 Arbor Lakes Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1226 Arbor Lakes Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 Arbor Lakes Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1226 Arbor Lakes Circle has a pool.
Does 1226 Arbor Lakes Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 1226 Arbor Lakes Circle has accessible units.
Does 1226 Arbor Lakes Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1226 Arbor Lakes Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1226 Arbor Lakes Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1226 Arbor Lakes Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

