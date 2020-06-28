All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 1224 Arbor Lakes Circle #1224.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
1224 Arbor Lakes Circle #1224
Last updated September 2 2019 at 1:13 PM

1224 Arbor Lakes Circle #1224

1224 Arbor Lakes Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1224 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
ceiling fan
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
Lovely 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Town home In Desirable Arbor Lakes .. Available September 1st! - Located in Arbor Lakes, a gated community with amenities, this second floor condo features spacious living/dining area with sliding glass doors to lovely balcony.Split bedroom plan with generous closet space. One bath with garden tub and one with shower, both with high vanities. Window blinds and ceiling fans. All appliances including washer/dryer, and also a breakfast bar. Community amenities include pool, fitness center, indoor basketball court, clubhouse and more! Centrally located close to I-4, Heathrow and Seminole Town Center and restaurants.

(RLNE3464306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 Arbor Lakes Circle #1224 have any available units?
1224 Arbor Lakes Circle #1224 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1224 Arbor Lakes Circle #1224 have?
Some of 1224 Arbor Lakes Circle #1224's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 Arbor Lakes Circle #1224 currently offering any rent specials?
1224 Arbor Lakes Circle #1224 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 Arbor Lakes Circle #1224 pet-friendly?
No, 1224 Arbor Lakes Circle #1224 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 1224 Arbor Lakes Circle #1224 offer parking?
No, 1224 Arbor Lakes Circle #1224 does not offer parking.
Does 1224 Arbor Lakes Circle #1224 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1224 Arbor Lakes Circle #1224 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 Arbor Lakes Circle #1224 have a pool?
Yes, 1224 Arbor Lakes Circle #1224 has a pool.
Does 1224 Arbor Lakes Circle #1224 have accessible units?
No, 1224 Arbor Lakes Circle #1224 does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 Arbor Lakes Circle #1224 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1224 Arbor Lakes Circle #1224 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1224 Arbor Lakes Circle #1224 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1224 Arbor Lakes Circle #1224 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology