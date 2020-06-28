1224 Arbor Lakes Circle #1224

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony gym pool ceiling fan basketball court

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool

Lovely 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Town home In Desirable Arbor Lakes .. Available September 1st! - Located in Arbor Lakes, a gated community with amenities, this second floor condo features spacious living/dining area with sliding glass doors to lovely balcony.Split bedroom plan with generous closet space. One bath with garden tub and one with shower, both with high vanities. Window blinds and ceiling fans. All appliances including washer/dryer, and also a breakfast bar. Community amenities include pool, fitness center, indoor basketball court, clubhouse and more! Centrally located close to I-4, Heathrow and Seminole Town Center and restaurants.



(RLNE3464306)