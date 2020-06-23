1217 S Pine Ridge Circle #G1

Amenities
TWO MONTHS FREE RENT!! 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Pine Ridge! - AVAILABLE NOW!! This great condo has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and is on the Ground Floor w/POND VIEW! Some features include a living room/dining room combo, breakfast bar, Inside utility room with washer/dryer, walk-in closet in Master Bedroom, screened porch w/pond view.
Great location...convenient to schools, shopping, dining, entertainment and majors roads!
HOA REQUIREMENTS - NO EXCEPTIONS:
The entire application must be completed - any items that are not applicable must be marked n/a.
Credit score of 700 minimum
Verifiable income
Job History - 6 months or more on current job
Rental/Residential History - no evictions or collections from prior residences
Collections Report reasonably clean (balance of reported accounts are not to be delinquent or in collections)
Criminal - No violent criminal history, any arrests must be disclosed fully on the application.
ID's must be submitted with the application that are legible.
If living in Florida for over 30 days, driver's license must match address given on application
Tag on vehicle must be registered to Florida if living in Florida over time limit allowed by State of Florida (30 days)
Auto Disapproval if false information is given on application!!!
There will be an automatic disapproval if resident is moved in before the application is reviewed!!
FEATURES:
Gated Community
Ground Floor Unit
All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave
Breakfast Bar
Open Floor Plan
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Carpet and Tile Flooring
Shower, no Tub
Screened Porch w/Pond View
Water/Sewer/Trash Included
SCHOOLS:
Northwest Region 2
Millennium Middle
Seminole High.
NO PETS ALLOWED
PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult
Application Process:
We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)
Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.
IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.
How to prove your income?
A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.
ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!
(RLNE3172602)