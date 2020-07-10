Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like
1202 W 2ND STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
1202 W 2ND STREET
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:18 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
1202 W 2ND STREET
1202 2nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1202 2nd Street, Sanford, FL 32771
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
great location!! Cute house. Completely redone.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Similar Listings
Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1202 W 2ND STREET have any available units?
1202 W 2ND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sanford, FL
.
Is 1202 W 2ND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1202 W 2ND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 W 2ND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1202 W 2ND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sanford
.
Does 1202 W 2ND STREET offer parking?
No, 1202 W 2ND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1202 W 2ND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 W 2ND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 W 2ND STREET have a pool?
No, 1202 W 2ND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1202 W 2ND STREET have accessible units?
No, 1202 W 2ND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 W 2ND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1202 W 2ND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1202 W 2ND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1202 W 2ND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Pages
Sanford 1 Bedrooms
Sanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Apartments with Parking
Sanford Luxury Places
Sanford Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FL
Melbourne, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Ocoee, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Maitland, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Apopka, FL
Four Corners, FL
Ormond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FL
Longwood, FL
Rockledge, FL
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Seminole State College of Florida
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology