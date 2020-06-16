All apartments in Sanford
1151 Peralta Court SEMINOLE

1151 Peralta Court · No Longer Available
Location

1151 Peralta Court, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
1151 Peralta Court SEMINOLE Available 08/13/20 Sanford - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom - $1495.00 - 3/2.5, 1 Car Garage, 2 Story Town Home, Living Room, Dining Room, Split Plan, Inside Utility Room, Washer & Dryer Hookups, Security System, Screened Patio, Community Pool, Playground, Gated Community, Small Pet Ok, Year Built: 2006/ 1687 Sqft.

Directions: from SR-417 Toll South(Toll road) At exit 54, take ramp R and follow signs for Rinehart Road. Turn R onto CR-431B North / Rinehart Rd. Turn R onto St Johns Pkwy. Turn R onto CR-15 / Upsala Rd. Turn R onto Saginaw Dr. (Gated road) Turn L onto Peralta Court.

(RLNE5835533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1151 Peralta Court SEMINOLE have any available units?
1151 Peralta Court SEMINOLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1151 Peralta Court SEMINOLE have?
Some of 1151 Peralta Court SEMINOLE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1151 Peralta Court SEMINOLE currently offering any rent specials?
1151 Peralta Court SEMINOLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1151 Peralta Court SEMINOLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1151 Peralta Court SEMINOLE is pet friendly.
Does 1151 Peralta Court SEMINOLE offer parking?
Yes, 1151 Peralta Court SEMINOLE does offer parking.
Does 1151 Peralta Court SEMINOLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1151 Peralta Court SEMINOLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1151 Peralta Court SEMINOLE have a pool?
Yes, 1151 Peralta Court SEMINOLE has a pool.
Does 1151 Peralta Court SEMINOLE have accessible units?
No, 1151 Peralta Court SEMINOLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1151 Peralta Court SEMINOLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1151 Peralta Court SEMINOLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1151 Peralta Court SEMINOLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1151 Peralta Court SEMINOLE does not have units with air conditioning.
