115 SANDPOINT COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan playground racquetball court

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home with Screen Porch, Fenced Yard, Double Car Garage, Split Bedroom Plan, & Vaulted Ceilings. NEW Paint, NEW Carpet in Bedrooms, Tile Floors throughout Living Areas, Kitchen, & Baths. Located on a cul-de-sac, so Minimal Traffic. Community Features Include Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, RacquetBall Court, & Playground. Greenwood Lakes Middle & Lake Mary High School Districts. Close to Lake Mary Sunrail Station, 1.4 miles. Won't Last Long at This Price!