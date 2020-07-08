All apartments in Sanford
Last updated November 1 2019 at 9:45 PM

115 SANDPOINT COURT

115 Sandpoint Court · No Longer Available
Location

115 Sandpoint Court, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
playground
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home with Screen Porch, Fenced Yard, Double Car Garage, Split Bedroom Plan, & Vaulted Ceilings. NEW Paint, NEW Carpet in Bedrooms, Tile Floors throughout Living Areas, Kitchen, & Baths. Located on a cul-de-sac, so Minimal Traffic. Community Features Include Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, RacquetBall Court, & Playground. Greenwood Lakes Middle & Lake Mary High School Districts. Close to Lake Mary Sunrail Station, 1.4 miles. Won't Last Long at This Price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 SANDPOINT COURT have any available units?
115 SANDPOINT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 115 SANDPOINT COURT have?
Some of 115 SANDPOINT COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 SANDPOINT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
115 SANDPOINT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 SANDPOINT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 115 SANDPOINT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 115 SANDPOINT COURT offer parking?
Yes, 115 SANDPOINT COURT offers parking.
Does 115 SANDPOINT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 SANDPOINT COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 SANDPOINT COURT have a pool?
No, 115 SANDPOINT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 115 SANDPOINT COURT have accessible units?
No, 115 SANDPOINT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 115 SANDPOINT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 SANDPOINT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 SANDPOINT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 SANDPOINT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

