1141 Washburn Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Town home in Gated Community in Sanford, FL - Walk right into the huge open living area with soaring ceilings on the first floor. The home features beautiful tile and carpeted floors, plus oversized sliding doors which lead out to the large screened-in patio. The kitchen has solid white wood cabinetry. There are 2 bedrooms and 2 baths located upstairs and there is a half bath conveniently located downstairs. The gated community of Regency Oaks features a clubhouse and resort style pool. The one-car garage and water bill are including in the rent cost.



Conveniently located to I-4, SR 417, Seminole Towne Center, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Region 1 Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Seminole High School.Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing.



(RLNE3885775)