Sanford, FL
1141 Washburn Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1141 Washburn Court

1141 Washburn Court · (407) 258-1332
Location

1141 Washburn Court, Sanford, FL 32771

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1141 Washburn Court · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1555 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Town home in Gated Community in Sanford, FL - Walk right into the huge open living area with soaring ceilings on the first floor. The home features beautiful tile and carpeted floors, plus oversized sliding doors which lead out to the large screened-in patio. The kitchen has solid white wood cabinetry. There are 2 bedrooms and 2 baths located upstairs and there is a half bath conveniently located downstairs. The gated community of Regency Oaks features a clubhouse and resort style pool. The one-car garage and water bill are including in the rent cost.

Conveniently located to I-4, SR 417, Seminole Towne Center, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Region 1 Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Seminole High School.Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing.

(RLNE3885775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 Washburn Court have any available units?
1141 Washburn Court has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1141 Washburn Court have?
Some of 1141 Washburn Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1141 Washburn Court currently offering any rent specials?
1141 Washburn Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 Washburn Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1141 Washburn Court is pet friendly.
Does 1141 Washburn Court offer parking?
Yes, 1141 Washburn Court does offer parking.
Does 1141 Washburn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 Washburn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 Washburn Court have a pool?
Yes, 1141 Washburn Court has a pool.
Does 1141 Washburn Court have accessible units?
No, 1141 Washburn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 Washburn Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1141 Washburn Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1141 Washburn Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1141 Washburn Court does not have units with air conditioning.
