Sanford, FL
108 Drew Avenue
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

108 Drew Avenue

108 Drew Avenue · (321) 804-8114
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

108 Drew Avenue, Sanford, FL 32771

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1339 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Great location for this 4 bedroom 2 bath home. You will be amazed at the features in this home such as stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, custom wood cabinets, beautiful flooring, and so much more. This home has over 1300 square feet of space and is centrally located near major roads, shopping and restaurants.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Drew Avenue have any available units?
108 Drew Avenue has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 108 Drew Avenue have?
Some of 108 Drew Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Drew Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
108 Drew Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Drew Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Drew Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 108 Drew Avenue offer parking?
No, 108 Drew Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 108 Drew Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Drew Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Drew Avenue have a pool?
No, 108 Drew Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 108 Drew Avenue have accessible units?
No, 108 Drew Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Drew Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Drew Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Drew Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Drew Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
