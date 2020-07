Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This is a must-see home! Spacious and beautiful, this newly updated home boasts recessed lighting, ceramic tile and vinyl floors, and large open rooms. The modern kitchen offers updated appliances, a breakfast bar and rich wood cabinets with plenty of storage space. The bedrooms have carpet for your comfort, and the master bathroom features a relaxing garden tub to soak in. Additionally, the HOA provides a pool as an amenity for your enjoyment.