Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
102 McKay Boulevard
Last updated April 22 2020 at 8:31 PM

102 McKay Boulevard

102 Mckay Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

102 Mckay Boulevard, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath home ready to move in! Home has central air and heat. Laminate/tile flooring throughout.

Call, text, or email me for a CONTACTLESS viewing. I will have the door open for you to view the property yourself at the appointment time.

Kendrick Laboy (407) 373-4366 / kendrick@nationalrealestate.com

Qualifications:

NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS

CRIMINAL HISTORY CHECK

NO LANDLORD DEBT

NO UTILITY DEBT

MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 580

INCOME NEEDS TO BE AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT($3,600).

*** ASSET PROTECTION INSURANCE REQUIRED, $12/MONTH OR PERSONAL RENTER'S INSURANCE PLAN***

No utilities are included. Resident is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn maintenance. Utilities must be in resident's name the day of move in.

We collect a full month security deposit for each home. The deposit must be paid within 48 hours of being approved in order to the hold the home. At the time of move in a full month rent is collected. Move-ins on or after the 15th of the month a full month plus the prorated rent must be paid before or on move-in day. All move-in expenses must be in form of a money order or cashiers check. After move-in residents can pay rents online ($3.00 fee). No cash accepted.

National Real Estate

210 N Bumby Ave Suite B

Orlando FL 32803
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 McKay Boulevard have any available units?
102 McKay Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
Is 102 McKay Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
102 McKay Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 McKay Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 McKay Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 102 McKay Boulevard offer parking?
No, 102 McKay Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 102 McKay Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 McKay Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 McKay Boulevard have a pool?
No, 102 McKay Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 102 McKay Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 102 McKay Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 102 McKay Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 McKay Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 McKay Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 102 McKay Boulevard has units with air conditioning.

