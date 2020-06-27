100 Wildwood / Hidden Lakes Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 accessible parking garage

Sanford 3 Bedrm Home With A Large Yard For Rent (SEE TERMS) -

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)

AVAILABLE: NOW



***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1250.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1325.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1325.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***



Price: $1250/mo

100 Wildwood / Hidden Lakes Drive

Sanford, Florida 32773

Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management

Future Tenants: 407-641-5782



Subdivision: Ramblewood

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Property Sub Type: Single Family Home

Square Ft: 1072

Year Built: 1980



*Priced Low, Call Now!

*2 Car Garage

*NEW KITCHEN

*GRANITE COUNTERS!

*Corner Lot

*Screened In Patio

*Hardwood Flooring

*Tile Flooring

*Ceiling Fans In Many Rooms

*CONVENIENT To: I-4, 417

*CONVENIENT To: Shopping

*CONVENIENT To: Orlando Sanford International Airport

*CONVENIENT To: Seminole Town Center Mall

*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED

*Blinds INCLUDED

*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info

*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.

*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.

*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)

*AVAILABLE: NOW



DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From W Anderson St then turn right to merge onto I-4 E. Take exit 98 toward Lake Mary/Heathrow. Turn right onto W Lake Mary Blvd. Turn left onto Hidden Lake Dr. Turn left onto Wildwood Dr.



Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).



All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.



