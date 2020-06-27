All apartments in Sanford
100 Wildwood / Hidden Lakes Dr.
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:48 PM

100 Wildwood / Hidden Lakes Dr.

100 Wildwood/Hidden Lake Dr · No Longer Available
Location

100 Wildwood/Hidden Lake Dr, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
garage
Sanford 3 Bedrm Home With A Large Yard For Rent (SEE TERMS) -
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: NOW

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1250.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1325.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1325.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1250/mo
100 Wildwood / Hidden Lakes Drive
Sanford, Florida 32773
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
Future Tenants: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Ramblewood
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Property Sub Type: Single Family Home
Square Ft: 1072
Year Built: 1980

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*2 Car Garage
*NEW KITCHEN
*GRANITE COUNTERS!
*Corner Lot
*Screened In Patio
*Hardwood Flooring
*Tile Flooring
*Ceiling Fans In Many Rooms
*CONVENIENT To: I-4, 417
*CONVENIENT To: Shopping
*CONVENIENT To: Orlando Sanford International Airport
*CONVENIENT To: Seminole Town Center Mall
*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: NOW

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From W Anderson St then turn right to merge onto I-4 E. Take exit 98 toward Lake Mary/Heathrow. Turn right onto W Lake Mary Blvd. Turn left onto Hidden Lake Dr. Turn left onto Wildwood Dr.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

(RLNE5351997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Wildwood / Hidden Lakes Dr. have any available units?
100 Wildwood / Hidden Lakes Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 100 Wildwood / Hidden Lakes Dr. have?
Some of 100 Wildwood / Hidden Lakes Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Wildwood / Hidden Lakes Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
100 Wildwood / Hidden Lakes Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Wildwood / Hidden Lakes Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 100 Wildwood / Hidden Lakes Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 100 Wildwood / Hidden Lakes Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 100 Wildwood / Hidden Lakes Dr. offers parking.
Does 100 Wildwood / Hidden Lakes Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Wildwood / Hidden Lakes Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Wildwood / Hidden Lakes Dr. have a pool?
No, 100 Wildwood / Hidden Lakes Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 100 Wildwood / Hidden Lakes Dr. have accessible units?
Yes, 100 Wildwood / Hidden Lakes Dr. has accessible units.
Does 100 Wildwood / Hidden Lakes Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Wildwood / Hidden Lakes Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Wildwood / Hidden Lakes Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Wildwood / Hidden Lakes Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
