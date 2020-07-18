All apartments in San Carlos Park
7539 Laurel Valley RD
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:00 PM

7539 Laurel Valley RD

7539 Laurel Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

7539 Laurel Valley Road, San Carlos Park, FL 33967

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Make this home YOUR home. We do not have weight restrictions for pets, but there are breed restrictions. Please read the Rental Criteria for details. Non-refundable pet fees include: $250/per pet non-refundable fee / $25 per pet rent each month. Restricted breeds include Akita, American Bulldog, American Pit Bull Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, German Shepard, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Wolf, or any mix of the listed breeds. Assistive pets will not incur pet fee or pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7539 Laurel Valley RD have any available units?
7539 Laurel Valley RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Carlos Park, FL.
Is 7539 Laurel Valley RD currently offering any rent specials?
7539 Laurel Valley RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7539 Laurel Valley RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 7539 Laurel Valley RD is pet friendly.
Does 7539 Laurel Valley RD offer parking?
No, 7539 Laurel Valley RD does not offer parking.
Does 7539 Laurel Valley RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7539 Laurel Valley RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7539 Laurel Valley RD have a pool?
Yes, 7539 Laurel Valley RD has a pool.
Does 7539 Laurel Valley RD have accessible units?
No, 7539 Laurel Valley RD does not have accessible units.
Does 7539 Laurel Valley RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7539 Laurel Valley RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7539 Laurel Valley RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7539 Laurel Valley RD does not have units with air conditioning.
