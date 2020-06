Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool table hot tub

AVAILABLE DAILY, WEEKLY, MONTHLY. Renovated house close to everything! Beach, shopping, outlets, Florida Gulf Coast University, SW Florida International Airport. Hot tub and pool table in private screened porch. Cable flat screen TVs in master bedroom and living room with cable. King bed has a nice memory foam mattress and fold out couch has a memory foam mattress top also! Plenty of parking. A/C and heat. Near Bonita Beach and Fort Myers Beach. Near Estero, Bonita Springs, and Naples.