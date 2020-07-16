Sign Up
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
18687 Oriole RD
18687 Oriole Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
18687 Oriole Rd, San Carlos Park, FL 33967
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 1683 Sqft under air, 3bed/2.5 baths with attached one car garage. Granite counter top, white kitchen appliance. Tile through out the whole house. Washer and dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 18687 Oriole RD have any available units?
18687 Oriole RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Carlos Park, FL
.
Is 18687 Oriole RD currently offering any rent specials?
18687 Oriole RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18687 Oriole RD pet-friendly?
No, 18687 Oriole RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Carlos Park
.
Does 18687 Oriole RD offer parking?
Yes, 18687 Oriole RD offers parking.
Does 18687 Oriole RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18687 Oriole RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18687 Oriole RD have a pool?
No, 18687 Oriole RD does not have a pool.
Does 18687 Oriole RD have accessible units?
No, 18687 Oriole RD does not have accessible units.
Does 18687 Oriole RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 18687 Oriole RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18687 Oriole RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 18687 Oriole RD does not have units with air conditioning.
