San Carlos Park, FL
17405 East Carnegie Circle
Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:40 PM

17405 East Carnegie Circle

17405 E Carnegie Cir · (239) 205-3789
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17405 E Carnegie Cir, San Carlos Park, FL 33967

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,186

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 896 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1740972

Fantastic rental in Fort Myers! Your next home includes: 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Central Air, Ceiling Fans, & Screened Porch.

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Screened lanai
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17405 East Carnegie Circle have any available units?
17405 East Carnegie Circle has a unit available for $1,186 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 17405 East Carnegie Circle currently offering any rent specials?
17405 East Carnegie Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17405 East Carnegie Circle pet-friendly?
No, 17405 East Carnegie Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Carlos Park.
Does 17405 East Carnegie Circle offer parking?
No, 17405 East Carnegie Circle does not offer parking.
Does 17405 East Carnegie Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17405 East Carnegie Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17405 East Carnegie Circle have a pool?
No, 17405 East Carnegie Circle does not have a pool.
Does 17405 East Carnegie Circle have accessible units?
No, 17405 East Carnegie Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 17405 East Carnegie Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 17405 East Carnegie Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17405 East Carnegie Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17405 East Carnegie Circle has units with air conditioning.
